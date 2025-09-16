Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 672,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,843.60. This trade represents a 54.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.09. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $155.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

