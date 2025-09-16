Head-To-Head Comparison: RH (NYSE:RH) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WK Kellogg and RH”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.71 billion 0.73 $81.00 million $0.37 62.12 RH $3.34 billion 1.25 $72.41 million $5.37 41.54

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WK Kellogg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RH. RH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WK Kellogg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of RH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of RH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and RH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 1.31% 31.34% 5.18% RH 3.20% -113.58% 3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WK Kellogg and RH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 8 0 0 1.80 RH 3 5 10 0 2.39

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. RH has a consensus target price of $259.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given RH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Risk & Volatility

WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RH has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RH beats WK Kellogg on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.