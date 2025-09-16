Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,443,000 after purchasing an additional 291,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $276.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

