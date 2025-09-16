iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 27.0% increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

