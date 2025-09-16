Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners makes up approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $1,335,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 273,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,265,869.80. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.