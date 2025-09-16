SunOpta, Inc. $STKL Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.19% of SunOpta worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,346,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 564,621 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $4,027,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in SunOpta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,097,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 507,990 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 213.2% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 500,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 340,914 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,541,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $757.60 million, a P/E ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

About SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

