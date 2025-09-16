Short Interest in Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rises By 77.5%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,700 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Coppernico Metals Stock Down 4.0%
CPPMF stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Coppernico Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
