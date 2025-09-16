Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 16,420 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

