Berkshire Bank Acquires 47 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ACN opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $235.92 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

