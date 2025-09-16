iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3091 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 17.3% increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $998.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

