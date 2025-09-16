Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.
Impala Platinum Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of IMPUY opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.16.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
