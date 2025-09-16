Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IMPUY opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.