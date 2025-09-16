Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 279,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Computershare Price Performance

CMSQF stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Computershare has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

