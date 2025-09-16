Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in August

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 279,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Computershare Price Performance
CMSQF stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Computershare has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.
Computershare Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Computershare
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.