CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 215,300 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,153.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,153.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $125.65.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

