CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 215,300 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,153.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,153.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $125.65.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.