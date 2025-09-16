China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,306,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 5,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.2 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

