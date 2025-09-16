China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,306,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 5,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.2 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
About China Vanke
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.