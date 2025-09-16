Short Interest in Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Increases By 100.0%

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commonwealth Business Bank Stock Performance

Commonwealth Business Bank stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Commonwealth Business Bank has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Get Commonwealth Business Bank alerts:

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Commonwealth Business Bank Announces Dividend

Commonwealth Business Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Commonwealth Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.