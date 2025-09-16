Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
