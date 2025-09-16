iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 12.8% increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PABU opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

