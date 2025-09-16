Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.