Bulwark Capital Corp Buys Shares of 196,565 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 196,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 7.7% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

