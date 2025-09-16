Bulwark Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

