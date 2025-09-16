Riversedge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF $CIL

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period.

Shares of CIL opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.3423 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

