Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

ESGD opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

