First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Sold by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267,399 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $17,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,528,000 after purchasing an additional 618,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,040.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 617,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,047,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 543.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 602,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 508,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

