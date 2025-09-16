Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Takes $138,000 Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

