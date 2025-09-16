Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Sells 15,786 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR opened at $292.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.11 and a one year high of $292.47.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

