Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.