Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys 6,050 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.3%

LNTH opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

