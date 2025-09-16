Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMG

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.