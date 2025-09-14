SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SPYD stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

