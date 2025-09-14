Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Stock Position Raised by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

