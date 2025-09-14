JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

