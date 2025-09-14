First Community Trust NA Invests $43,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

