Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

