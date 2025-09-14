Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Position Trimmed by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $383,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SCHA stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.