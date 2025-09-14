RF&L Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

RF&L Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $325.20. The firm has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $292.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

