MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 0.4% increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,759,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 433,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

