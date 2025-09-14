Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Holdings Increased by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

