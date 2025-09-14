Analyzing MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) & Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU)

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) and Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and Cycurion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.67 $284.97 million $7.01 24.16 Cycurion $17.77 million 0.58 $1.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion.

This table compares MSA Safety Incorporporated and Cycurion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.15% 26.03% 13.16% Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Cycurion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and Cycurion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cycurion 0 0 0 0 0.00

MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a consensus price target of $189.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than Cycurion.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats Cycurion on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

