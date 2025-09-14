Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 652.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,587.95. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

