MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 0.6% increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 780.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

