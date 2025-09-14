MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 0.4% increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.58.
