MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 0.4% increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

