Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,213 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

