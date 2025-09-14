New Capital Management LP Has $94.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

New Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 26.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $94,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,689,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,010 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,714,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

