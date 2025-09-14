JUST (JST) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $340.72 million and $23.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115,829.50 or 0.99989721 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,950.87 or 0.98968921 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.28 or 0.00363670 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
