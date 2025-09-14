Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) vs. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Critical Analysis

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Take-Two Interactive Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $11.62 billion 3.16 $1.45 billion $1.98 27.04 Take-Two Interactive Software $5.63 billion 8.06 -$4.48 billion ($23.94) -10.29

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89% Take-Two Interactive Software -72.92% 7.33% 2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Las Vegas Sands and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 2 18 0 2.90

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus price target of $59.47, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $248.32, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

