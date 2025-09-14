Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. Veritex has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

