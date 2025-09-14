Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 72 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.31 and its 200 day moving average is $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $662.46. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.