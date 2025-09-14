Delphi Management Inc. MA Trims Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $315.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.12. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.76.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

