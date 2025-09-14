Rollbit Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $202.92 Thousand (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.71 million and $202.92 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,829.50 or 0.99989721 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,950.87 or 0.98968921 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.28 or 0.00363670 BTC.

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,928,572,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,928,824,646.0127363. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07118199 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $321,670.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

