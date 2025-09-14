Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 112,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SABA opened at $9.19 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

